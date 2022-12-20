Egyptian MP Doha Assy sounds warning over threats to heritage sites

A number of heritage sites in Egypt have been damaged because of negligence by the authorities, MP Doha Assy has told The National.

Ms Assy is calling for more oversight of construction and industrial activity around such sites, and has submitted a formal complaint to parliament's antiquities committee.

“Essentially what I am trying to do is just alert authorities that these sites are at a risk of being lost because often the antiquities sector is given a lower priority when compared to other sections on the government’s agenda,” she said.

Bulldozers demolish a Mokatam hill to expand the road, as part of a mega project campaign for roads and bridges, in Cairo, Egypt, 14 June 202 EPA / KHALED ELFIQI

A number of relics in Egypt’s agricultural Daqahliyah province such as the Nour Mosque, built in 1868, the Helal Bek Mosque, built in 1853, and the Saint Damiana Convent, built in antiquity and renovated in 1978, have sustained significant damage over the years due to large-scale unregulated construction around them.

A number of other sites have been damaged by years of nearby factories dumping of chemical waste, such as the Ashmout fortress in Daqahliyah, the last surviving military outpost of legendary Egyptian commander Ahmed Orabi, built in the late 1800s.

Perhaps the relic most jeopardised, however, is the Ahmed Nafea Mosque in Daqahliyah, which was built in 1270 and has been in severe disrepair for years.

Today, the mosque, which houses three decorated marble panels from the earlier Fatimid era (909—1171), is deserted and partly collapsed.

Ms Assy said the problem was that Egypt has an overwhelming number of archaeological sites and it was difficult for authorities to monitor each one, especially in rural areas such as Daqahliyah.

“There are rules in place that protect heritage sites in Egypt, whether they are ancient or more recent,” she said. “They are not always implemented, however, which results in severe infractions.”

She said unregulated construction and waste at such sites had exacerbated the problem.

“It’s not appropriate to surround a prominent mosque with high-rise buildings and block its panorama,” she said.

Parliament’s Media, Culture and Antiquities Committee was scheduled to discuss Ms Assy’s complaint on Monday, but she was not optimistic about the outcome.

“They will most likely deny any negligence, we’ll have to wait and see,” she said. “But the point is to have them put it on their list of priorities. And we are prepared to discuss the matter with the committee to get to the bottom of how to address this problem.”

A state-run road expansion project in a historic district of Cairo drew anger after requiring the removal of more than 2,000 graves from the City of the Dead, a necropolis which has been a Unesco heritage site since 1979.