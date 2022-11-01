Robot nurses arrive at Sharm El Sheikh hospital ahead of Cop27

For the first time in Egypt, a hospital in the coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh has been equipped with robotic nursing units to treat patients at a distance.

The robots have been supplied as part of an extensive update to the Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital as the city prepares to host Cop27, the United Nations climate change summit, according to an Egyptian Cabinet statement.

In addition to treating patients with infectious diseases at a distance to minimise contact, the robots can also disinfect the insides of the hospital and transfer test samples to and from the hospital’s laboratory.

Sharm El Sheikh’s medical facilities were inspected this week by the city’s governor, General Khaled Fouda, who was joined by Ahmed El Sobky, chairman of Egypt's General Authority for Healthcare and a World Health Organisation representative to ensure that they are all set for the foreign delegations expected to attend the conference.

The Cabinet statement confirmed that all is in order and that the city’s largest hospital is prepared to provide medical care to any Cop27 attendees who might need it.

Sharm El Sheikh has undergone significant development in the last three months to prepare it for the conference.

Cop27 takes place from Sunday, November 6 to Friday, November 18 at Sharm El Sheikh’s International Convention Centre.