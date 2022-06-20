Egypt bans celebratory gunfire at weddings

An Egyptian court banned celebratory gunfire on Monday, saying it would revoke firearms licences for any violators of the new law, state council officials said.

The practice is common at weddings and other celebrations all over Egypt but perhaps most prominently in the country’s rural provinces.

The new law specifies that no one will be exempt. Four years ago a parliamentarian from the agricultural province of Beheira accidentally shot and killed a young boy at a wedding. The boy was watching the festivities from a nearby balcony when he was shot.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry at the time revoked the official’s gun licence, a decision which he proceeded to appeal in a lengthy legal process which ended this week with the ministry’s decision being upheld.

Many commentators are lauding the government’s decision in light of the numerous accidents that have occurred at weddings over the years from continuing this tradition.

There were two such incidents last month in provinces outside of Cairo.

The new law also prohibits the carrying of firearms without a licence issued by the Interior Ministry, which has been given permission to revoke, shorten and refuse licences should national security or people’s safety be threatened.

The court said in a statement that the unlicensed carrying of firearms is an uncivilised practice that needs to be stopped because of the danger it poses to the security and stability of the state, the rule of law and the safety of its residents.