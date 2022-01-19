Former speedball world champion found strangled on roof in Egypt

The body of Egyptian athlete Rawan El Husseiny, a former speedball world champion, has been found on the roof of a building in the Nile Delta province of Kafr El Sheikh.

Police officials said El Husseiny, 21, had died of strangulation.

They said an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.

Police said El Husseiny's family reported receiving a call from her phone late on Monday night and when they answered, an unidentified man informed them of the location of their daughter’s body and hung up.

Read more Egyptian molester sentenced to eight years in prison

Police said they received a call late on Monday that there was a young woman dead on top of a building.

El Husseiny’s funeral was held in the provincial capital of Desouk on Tuesday. It was attended by thousands, who considered her a local hero because of her athletic success.

Mourners urged police to find her killers and bring them to justice.

El Husseiny, a third-year pharmacy student at Kafr El Sheikh University, became the 2016 world club champion in the Egyptian invented racquet game of speedball when she led the junior team at Desouk Sporting Club to victory in Poland.