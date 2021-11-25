How to watch the grand reopening of Luxor's Avenue of Sphinxes

The long-awaited reopening of Luxor's Avenue of Sphinxes is just around the corner, with a grand ceremony due to kick off on Thursday evening to welcome tourists back to one of Egypt's most-visited destinations.

After years of painstaking restoration work, a grand procession featuring performers in period costume will head down the 3,000-year-old avenue to mark the opening of what the Egyptian Tourism Ministry says will be the world's largest open air museum.

The procession is due to begin at 9.30pm GST and The National will live-stream the event on this page. Watch the ceremony at the link above.

The eyes of the world will be on the city of Luxor, with officials promising a spectacle to rival even that of the Parade of Mummies through Cairo in April.

After suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are high hopes in Egypt that the reopening of the archaeological site in Luxor – the country’s second most-visited site after the Pyramids of Giza – will give the tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm.

Luxor locals who have long depended on tourism for their livelihoods say the event is "a matter of life or death" and hope the city's return to the spotlight will mark the end of a difficult period brought on by Covid-19.

Egyptian officials have been told not to reveal any details about the spectacle to keep it a surprise to viewers.

Here's everything you know about what to expect as the sun sets over Luxor and the event draws nearer.

Preparations for the grand reopening - in pictures