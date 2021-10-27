EgyptAir Moscow-bound flight returns to Cairo after threatening message found

An EgyptAir flight heading to Moscow returned to Cairo 22 minutes after taking off after the crew discovered a threatening message written on one of the plane’s seats.

The origin of the message and the culprit are unknown, a statement from the airline said.

No one on board the flight was hurt, said EgyptAir’s statement, and investigations into the matter have begun.

The incident rekindled memories of a 2015 terrorist attack that brought down a Russian flight over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board.

The attack resulted in a six-year hiatus of Russian flights to the resort cities of the Red Sea, resulting in a serious downturn in Egypt’s tourism sector, which was heavily reliant on Russian tourists visiting its beach resorts. Flights resumed only in August.

Cairo airport personnel received a distress signal from flight MS729 detailing the discovery of the message, 22 minutes after it took off, said an EgyptAir official. The flight was promptly asked to return to Cairo to ensure the safety of the passengers.

No further details have been revealed as to what the message contained.