Egypt's President El Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017

The National
Oct 25, 2021

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 and has extended it at three-month intervals since.

"Egypt has become, thanks to its great people and loyal men, an oasis of security and stability in the region; hence it decided, for the first time since years ago, that the state of emergency has been cancelled across the country," President El Sisi said in a Facebook post.

يسعدني ان نتشارك معاً تلك اللحظة التي طالما سعينا لها بالكفاح والعمل الجاد ، فقد باتت مصر ... بفضل شعبها العظيم ورجالها...

Posted by ‎AbdelFattah Elsisi - عبد الفتاح السيسي‎ on Monday, October 25, 2021

This is a developing story

Updated: October 25th 2021, 6:47 PM
Breaking news
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Egypt's President El Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years
An image that illustrates this article Captagon Crisis: The rise of synthetic drugs in Egypt
An image that illustrates this article Egyptian mummy could help archaeologists rewrite the history books
An image that illustrates this article How synthetic drug imports transformed Egypt's drug scene