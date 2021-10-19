Egyptian journalist's phone stolen during live broadcast on earthquake

A thief unwittingly interrupted a live broadcast on Tuesday when he stole the phone of an Egyptian journalist who was live on camera from Cairo’s streets.

Viewers joined in the search for the man as the phone's camera was left rolling live to thousands of people. His full face was finally revealed as he sped away on his motorbike, smoking a cigarette.

The correspondent, who was later revealed to be employed by the privately-owned daily Youm7, was covering the aftermath of an earthquake that struck the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday morning, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale.

As he walked slowly on the side of a Cairo motorway, the thief, who was passing by on a motorbike, snatched the phone and placed it in his lap, giving the internet view of his face. He nervously looks behind him a few times to check if there is anyone in pursuit.

More than 20,000 viewers were tuned in to the correspondent’s broadcast when the phone was stolen and minutes afterwards, social media platforms in Egypt erupted with humorous commentary on the thief’s misfortune, with some calling him a fool for letting so many people see his face while he committed the crime.

There has been no comment from the country’s authorities on the theft thus far.

The epicentre of Tuesday's earthquake was in the eastern Mediterranean but resounding aftershocks were felt as far as the Egyptian capital Cairo, 165 kilometres south of the Mediterranean.