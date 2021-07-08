Russian flights to Egypt's Red Sea resorts to resume after hiatus

A man walks during sunset at the beach in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Russia lifted a ban on charter flights to Egypt’s main Red Sea resorts on Thursday, ending a five-year hiatus.

Flights were suspended in 2015 after a chartered Russian plane crashed over the Sinai Peninsula shortly after it took off from Sharm El Sheikh. All 224 people on board the St Petersburg-bound flight were killed. An ISIS-affiliated group claimed responsibility.

Regular Russian flights to Cairo were also suspended after the incident but resumed in 2018.

Thursday’s decision was reported by the TASS news agency, citing a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It came three months after Russia declared its intention to resume chartered flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, Egypt’s main resort cities on the Red Sea.

Before the 2015 crash, Russian tourists accounted for about 40 per cent of all foreign visitors to Egypt, mostly arriving on chartered flights to Sharm El Shiekh and Hurghada.

The Red Sea resorts are popular with Russian tourists because of their year-round sunny weather, sandy beaches and pristine water. Both are also world-famous diving destinations.

Russian emergency minister Vladimir Puchkov, fourth left, visiting the crash site of a A321 Russian airliner in Wadi Al Zoloma in 2015.

The resumption of the chartered flights comes at a time when Egypt’s vital tourism is slowly recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The rates of infection in Red Sea regions has consistently been negligible since the epidemic broke out in February last year.

The government this week allowed hotels nationwide to operate at 70 per cent of their capacity, up from 50 per cent. Preventive measures remain in force.

Egypt welcomed 13 million tourists in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck, earning $13.03 billion. Last year, its revenues from the sector dropped to $4bn.

The tourist industry, which normally accounts for about 15 per cent of Egypt’s gross domestic product, earned the Treasury about $4bn during the first half of 2021.

Up to one million Russian tourists are forecast to visit Egypt this year.

Full list of Emmy 2020 nominations

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

