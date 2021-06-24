A peek inside the new Basra Museum - in pictures

Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had more than 70 palaces. This distinctive ceiling is from one of them, which after his fall was converted to become Basra Museum. AFP

Visitors explore the Sumerian hall at Basra Museum, a converted palace in the southern Iraqi city. Iraq's Sumerian heritage is widely believed to date back about 6,000 years. AFP

The Sumerian hall at Basra Museum. AFP

Cuneiform clay tablets on display at Basra Museum. The cuneiform system of writing is believed to have been developed by the Sumerians about 5,000 years ago. AFP

A visitor takes pictures of cuneiform clay tablets at Basra Museum. AFP