A look inside a traditional wooden hookah pipe workshop in Iraq - in pictures

Iraq's Kerbala city is not only well known as a place of pilgrimage, it is also famous for its signature wooden shisha pipes. Reuters

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and health risks associated with smoking, shisha continues to be served in the city's cafes, meaning hookah workshops are busy, too. Reuters

Hookah-making workshops in Kerbala produce endless supplies of pipes, with one carpenter alone making 30-plus a day. Reuters

Carpenters shave the wood to give the pipes their distinctive shape. Reuters

Different colours, acrylic and designs can be added to make each pipe a decorative focal point. Reuters