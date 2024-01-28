Biden vows reprisals after three US troops killed in attack on base in Jordan

A drone attack by Iran-backed militant killed three US troops in Jordan, US President Joe Biden, in an major incident that could raise tension in the Middle Eats amid the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

Mr Biden vowed that the United State will strike back.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," the president said in a statement.

It is the first time American military personnel are killed in the region as a result of hostile fire during the Israel-Gaza war.

Jordan has a defence pact with the United States and has several thousand American troops stationed in the country. The United Sstates also has played a major role in fortifying the kingdom's border with Syria, where the Lebanese Shiite guerrilla group Hezbollah, and other militias supported by Iran, operate.

Jordanian government spokesman Muhannad Al Mubaideen said that the attack occurred in Syria, not in Jordan.

But the US Central Command said in a statement"

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack (drone) that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

This is a developing story...