US has become 'lightning rod for anti-West sentiment' after strikes on Houthis

The US is acting as a "lightning rod" galvanising the popularity of the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen with its bombing campaign against the rebel group, analysts have told The National.

US strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen started on January 12 following dozens of attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea since November. They have occasionally been backed by allies such as the UK.

The Houthis claim that their attacks, which have disrupted global trade, are an attempt to pressure Israel to implement a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war. But analysts believe the Houthis have more interest in raising their international profile than defending Palestinian lives.

"Unfortunately, the US can be a very effective lightning rod to galvanise these groups," said Kelly Grieco, senior fellow at US think tank the Stimson Centre. "We saw it in [the 2003 US invasion of] Iraq, and we're seeing it once again here."

Last week, US President Joe Biden recognised that striking Houthi positions on land has failed to deter their attacks at sea, but said that his country would continue bombing the group. “Are [the strikes] stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes,” Mr Biden told reporters.

Such statements have been widely interpreted as Washington signalling it is unable to find a way out of its failed strategy in the Red Sea. "It looks like we are escalating right now without actually being able to solve the military problem," said Ms Grieco.

The escalation is believed to have instead boosted the popularity of the Houthi group across the region. "The Houthis benefit from being in conflict with the West," said Emma Salisbury, associate researcher at the UK think tank Council on Geostrategy. "Their political incentive is conflict and Gaza is their excuse."

Britain and the US sanctioned four senior Houthi officials on Thursday for their roles in co-ordinating the recent attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

They will be subject to asset freezes, arms embargoes and travel bans.

Those sanctioned were Defence Minister Mohamed Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Houthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defence forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Houthi forces director of procurement.

"The Houthis' persistent terrorist attacks on merchant vessels and their civilian crews ... threaten to disrupt international supply chains and the freedom of navigation, which is critical to global security, stability, and prosperity,” the US Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

"Today’s joint action with the United Kingdom demonstrates our collective action to leverage all authorities to stop these attacks."

Tribesmen loyal to Houthis march during an anti-USA and anti-Israel protest on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. EPA

These are the first sanctions introduced against the Houthis since the attacks in the Red Sea began in November.

The UK said the sanctions were intended to disrupt the Houthis' ability to carry out attacks on international shipping, and to promote the peace, stability and security of Yemen.

Pre-existing sanctions against 11 Houthi individuals and two entities remain in force.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “We will back our words with actions. With our allies, we will continue to target those responsible for the Houthis’ unacceptable and illegal actions, which risk innocent seafarers’ lives and disrupt aid deliveries to the Yemeni people.”

Ships have started avoiding the Red Sea, which normally carries 12 per cent of the world’s seaborne trade, as fuel and insurance costs increase. There are risks that higher costs may translate into wider inflation and fears of copycat operations that may further cause disruptions.

"It's not affordable to pass a message that any state or militia can blackmail international trade," said Alessandro Marrone, defence programme director at Italian think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali. "It would be a huge problem for economic and energy security."

Some Western countries such as France have avoided joining US strikes, citing fears of further regional escalation. Diplomacy, not military escalation, is the proper response to the crisis, said French president Emmanuel Macron last week.

The focus of diplomatic efforts should be on Iran, said Ms Salisbury. Tehran supports the Houthis militarily and is subject to Western sanctions over its nuclear programme and human rights abuses.

Quote It's not affordable to pass a message that any state or militia can blackmail international trade Alessandro Marrone, defence programme director, Istituto Affari Internazionali

"Sanctions is their historical issue. There is much we can build on diplomatically," said Ms Salisbury. "There is a need to pressure Iran to restrain the Houthis, to stop giving them money and tell them to calm down."

In December, Washington also launched a maritime coalition named Prosperity Guardian that includes over 20 countries. The EU is expected to soon follow suit with a parallel defensive naval mission. Bringing in non-Western world powers such as China would boost the credibility of these missions, said Ms Grieco.

"It's a real opportunity for Washington and Europe to show how competition needs to be balanced with co-operation in areas where we have common interests," she said. China has so far stayed out of the Middle Eastern conflict but imports half of its crude oil from the region.

Europe can build on its previous experience in engaging with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz to de-escalate the tensions, said Mr Marrone. Diplomats in Brussels are currently hashing out details to expand a pre-existing French-led naval mission named Agenor.

"They were able to present this initiative to Iran as de-escalatory to maintain safe and secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz. If they were able to do so a few years ago, very close to Iranian shores, I think they can and should be able to do it again," said Mr Marrone.