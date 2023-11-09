Iranian proxies attacked after US strike in Syria, Pentagon says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Iran-backed forces launched four drone or rocket attacks against US and coalition troops in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said on Thursday, the day after American F-15 fighter jets destroyed a weapons storage centre in Syria.

This brings the number of attacks by Iranian proxies to 46 since October 17, causing minor injuries to 56 US troops, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said.

The attacks began 10 days after Israel started its Gaza Strip offensive in response to the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The US has repeatedly warned proxy groups and Iran that it will not tolerate attempts to broaden the war into a regional conflict.

“We want to make sure that we can contain this conflict to Israel and Hamas," Ms Singh said. "We are not and have not seen this conflict widen beyond Israel.

“We are sending a message. I think the messages have been received.

"If any attacks continue on our service members and we feel the need to respond, we will, at a time and place of our choosing.”

US jets bombed a weapons storage centre in Syria on Wednesday night, the second such “self-defence” measure the Pentagon has taken during the current spate of attacks.

The Pentagon said the depot destroyed in Maysulun, Deir Ezzor province, was being used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“By specifically targeting these associated facilities, we seek to convey a clear message to Iran that we hold it accountable for the attacks on US forces, and we expect Iran to take measures to direct its proxies to stop,” Ms Singh said.

In addition to Thursday's wave of attacks, a US coalition convoy was hit by a roadside bomb blast near Mosul Dam, a defence official told The National. No casualties were reported.

Earlier, coalition forces were attacked on Wednesday at Bashur and Al Harir base in Iraq.