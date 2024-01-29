Iran denies links to drone attack in Jordan that killed US soldiers

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three US service members in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, on Sunday.

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," the mission said in a statement published by the state news agency Irna. "There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

US President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Gaza war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

Mr Biden, who was travelling in South Carolina, asked for a moment of silence during an appearance at a Baptist church's banquet hall.

“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Mr Biden added, “and we shall respond.”

In a written statement, Mr Biden that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, "we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.”

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina. Reuters

US Central Command (Centcom) said at least 34 troops were injured by the one-way attack drone, with eight flown out of Jordan for follow-up care. It described the eight as being in stable condition.

The large drone struck a logistics support base in Jordan known as Tower 22. It is along the Syrian border and is used largely by troops involved in the advise-and-assist mission for Jordanian forces.

Centcom said approximately 350 US Army and Air Force personnel were deployed to the base. The three who were killed and most of the wounded were Army soldiers, according to several US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to give details not yet made public.