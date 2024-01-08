US seeks conflict de-escalation as Antony Blinken expected in Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Senior officials across the Middle East have told The National about the conversations that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been having in Arab capitals, on his fourth visit to the region since the Gaza War as part of a whirlwind Middle East tour to calm tension in the region which stands on the brink of widespread war.

Mr Blinken, who is expected to land in Israel on Monday evening, is in the region “to tell Israel that the US doesn't want to see a bigger escalation […] and that playing with fire that started with the assassination of [senior Hamas official Saleh Al Arouri] should stop, perhaps by agreeing first to a ceasefire in Gaza”, a veteran Palestinian politician in Gaza said.

Last week, Israel assassinated Mr Al Arouri in a missile strike in Beirut, a move that was widely interpreted as a severe escalation in retaliatory fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group and Hamas ally Hezbollah.

“The current week is decisive in terms of battles and the fear of the outbreak of a bigger regional war,” the Palestinian politician said.

“If a political solution is not reached, then the prospects for a regional war will keep increasing.”

The US is Israel’s most important ally, providing vast amounts of military aid and routinely shielding it from condemnation at the UN.

The Biden administration has come under international criticism for continuing such levels of support, even as Israel continues its campaign in Gaza, costing many thousands of civilian lives.

The war on Gaza, now in its fourth month, threatens to drag Israel’s regional enemies into a devastating war that stretches beyond Israeli borders.

More than 23,084 Palestinians have been killed as Israel pounds the enclave in what it says are attempts to destroy Hamas.

During a stop in Jordan at the weekend, Mr Blinken sought to assure King Abdullah II that the US would continue to put enough pressure on Israel and to prevent a permanent uprooting of Palestinians as a result of the Gaza war, a western Middle East diplomat told The National.

“Jordan wants the Palestinians to return to northern Gaza and the Israeli escalation in the [occupied] West Bank to stop,” the diplomat said.

“The problem is that the Israelis have been listening very little to the Americans, and the king knows that,” he said.

Mr Blinken also discussed the “day-after” scenarios for the war, a major plank of US foreign policy to wrap-up the conflict in a way that prevents Hamas from re-emerging as a threat to Israel.

“That too has lost its momentum because the war has gotten very messy,” the diplomat said.

“Israel is still not in control of Gaza and it seems to be covering for its failures by expanding the war in Lebanon,” he said. “That too worries the Jordanians.”

Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip for four months. Reuters

Despite regional fears about a looming conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his hawkish rhetoric against Hezbollah on Monday, saying “we gave [Hezbollah] an example of what is happening to their friends in [Gaza]; this is what will happen here in the north”.

His statement came hours after Israel killed a senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in a strike in south Lebanon.

A recent breakdown in Hamas-Israeli talks brokered by the US and regional countries is also stoking fears about an expansion of the conflict.

Mr Blinken also visited Doha, during which Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar’s role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas was still continuing despite the challenge posed by recent events.

“Having one of the senior leaders of Hamas being killed is something that can affect such a complicated process,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Yet we are not giving up; we are moving forward. We are continuing our discussions with the parties and trying to achieve, as soon as possible, an agreement that can bring assistance for humanitarian relief and the release of the [Israeli] hostages.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on hawkish rhetoric towards Hezbollah. AFP

The families of six Israelis taken hostage in Gaza on October 7 were also in Qatar for meetings with the Qataris, aimed at reviving talks to return their relatives, according to Israeli media reports.

“We have to reiterate that Qatar is a mediator between all parties, but it cannot control Hamas,” a source from the Qatari foreign ministry told The National.

“We understand that there are challenges toward hashing out a new deal for the hostage releases and we’re doing everything we can to keep talks open as long as we can.”