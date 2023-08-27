Uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law says Iran

Iran's enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country's parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami confirmed on Sunday.

When asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60 per cent enrichment, Mr Eslami said: “Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law,” referring to related legislation.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpiles in a move that could help ease tensions with the US and revive broader talks over Iran's nuclear work.

In 2020, Iran's parliament passed a law requiring the government to increase uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal if other parties did not fully comply with the agreement.

After Washington ditched the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Tehran began to violate the nuclear curbs set out in the pact.

Iran, which under the nuclear agreement could only enrich uranium to 3.67 per cent, started to raise it to 60 per cent purity in 2021, bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for developing a bomb. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking a nuclear bomb.