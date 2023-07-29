RSF's Gen Dagalo calls for replacement of Sudan's army leadership

Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo has called for the replacement of the army's leadership in his first on-camera appearance since fighting broke out in April.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are vying for power amid the ruins of a transition towards civilian rule. Fighting has led to the displacement of more than three million people and thrown the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

As many as 580 civilians have been killed in Khartoum, the capital, alone, according to local volunteers.

The video of Gen Dagalo was posted to the paramilitary group's Facebook page. It showed him surrounded by cheering members of the RSF as he apologised to the Sudanese people for the impact of the conflict.

“We tell our brothers in the armed forces, if you want a quick solution … change your leadership and we'll come to an agreement in 72 hours.”

He also said that Ahmed Haroun, an ex-official under former President Omar Al Bashir who escaped from prison in late April, was leading the security committee in eastern parts of the country where the army is in control.

In audio messages, Gen Dagalo accused the army of taking orders from loyalists of the autocrat, who was in power for almost three decades.