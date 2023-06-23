Chaima Issa: Tunisian prosecutors block release of opposition politician

Tunisia's public prosecutor has appealed against a judge's decision to free a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, her lawyer said on Friday.

This means that Chaima Issa will now not leave prison on Friday and instead will await a final decision by the indictment division – a legal body in charge of reviewing appeals – which should come within 15 days, lawyer Dalila Ben Mbarek Msaddek told The National.

Ms Issa was arrested in February after being accused of plotting against state security.

“It [the prosecution appeal] is a big deception, we were hoping that justice will prevail and those who were right to retrieve their right, but unfortunately that did not happen,” Ms Msaddek said.

Ms Msaddek could not provide further details on the case due to a non-disclosure agreement, as the case remains active.

Ms Issa is a prominent leader in the National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition to Mr Saied.

She has organised protests against the President since he took additional powers in 2021 and shut down parliament.

Judges have detained more than 20 political, judicial, media and business figures with opposition ties in recent months, accusing them of plotting against state security.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has called opposition-linked detainees 'terrorists' and 'traitors'. Reuters

Mr Saied has called the detainees “terrorists” and “traitors”.

He said judges who free them would be abetting their alleged crimes.

The main opposition parties have condemned the arrests as being politically motivated. Rights groups have urged authorities to free those detained.

Mr Saied has moved to rule by decree, a step described as a coup by the opposition.

He says his stance is legal and necessary to save the country from years of chaos and corruption.