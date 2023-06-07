Israeli parliament speaker arrives in Morocco in first official visit after normalisation

Amir Ohana, Israel's parliament’s speaker, arrived in Morocco on Wednesday in the first visit by a senior Israeli official since the two countries normalised ties in 2020.

The visit comes in response to an invitation by the Moroccan parliament’s speaker, Rachid Talbi El Alami, and coincides with the participation of 12 members of the Israeli military's elite Golani Brigade unit in the US-led African Lion manoeuvres, which will take place from May 13 to June 18.

“History is taking shape before our eyes, and it brings good news of strengthening and consolidating relations between the two countries, rapprochement between the two peoples and expanding the circle of peace,” Mr Ohana, whose parents were born in Moroccan, said in a parliamentary press release.

The Israeli parliament added in the statement that the visit would include the signing of an official agreement between the two legislative bodies with the aim of fostering further bilateral relations.

Israel and Morocco restored diplomatic ties in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which also involved the UAE and Bahrain.

Historic relations date back to 1995, but ties were severed in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.