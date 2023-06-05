Israeli soldiers to join Moroccan war games for first time

Israeli soldiers will for the first time take part in military exercises in Morocco when the biggest war games event in Africa starts on Tuesday.

"This is the first time that the IDF is taking an active part in the 'African Lion' international exercise," Israeli army said late on Monday.

READ MORE Morocco's king reiterates position on Palestine after criticism of Israel ties

"A delegation of 12 soldiers and commanders from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion" – an elite infantry unit – has been sent to take part along with 8,000 soldiers from 18 countries.

The event, now in its 19th session, is organised by Morocco and the US.

"During the next two weeks, the soldiers will focus on training in various combat challenges that combine urban warfare and underground warfare, in which they will conclude in a common exercise for all participating armies," the Israeli statement said.

Israel took part in the event last year, but only as international military observers.

The Moroccan Royal Armed Forces said the war games included exercises in operational planning and fighting against weapons of mass destruction, tactical land, sea, air and special forces training, and airborne operations.

Morocco and Israel have been working to boost co-operation in the military, security, trade and tourism fields since they normalised ties in December 2020.