Israeli soldiers kill 'assailant' along Israel-Egypt border

Israel's military on Saturday said its forces killed an “assailant” in an exchange of fire near the southern border with Egypt.

“An exchange of fire was instigated between an assailant and IDF troops. The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralised the assailant,” the army said on Twitter.

It added that soldiers were still searching the area.

An exchange of fire was instigated between an assailant and IDF troops. The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralized the assailant.



IDF soldiers continue searching the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said at least two people were wounded in a “security incident” near Israel's southern border with Egypt.

The incident took place in the Paran regional division area, Mr Adraee said on Twitter. The army launched an investigation, he said.

The Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while forces were trying to thwart smuggling activity in the area.

This is a developing story …