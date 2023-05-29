Jordan closes roads to southern tourist attractions after heavy rain

Several roads in the south of Jordan have been closed after heavy rain and flash floods, with authorities warning that bad weather could impede travellers heading to popular tourist areas from the capital Amman.

Southern Jordan is home to the Roman city of Petra and the desert valley of Wadi Rum, among the country's most visited attractions.

The Ministry of Public Works advised people travelling on motorways in the south to “take care and caution because of impaired visibility caused by heavy rain in some areas” on Monday.

The ministry said some roads were closed in the governorates of Madaba, Karak, Petra and Aqaba, which are situated along a 360km desert motorway connecting Amman and the Red Sea.

No casualties were reported.

Weather in the south was expected to remain “unstable” for the rest of Monday, with highs of 30ºC in Aqaba. In Amman, hail and rain fell in the early morning before dissipating, with the Jordanian Weather Department forecasting a high of 25ºC.

International travel to Jordan has increased over the past decade, as upheaval swept through Syria and Lebanon, the other attractions in the Levant.

The majority of visitors are interested in hiking in Wadi Rum or visiting the Nabataean ruins of Petra, a major trading centre before it was overrun by the Romans.

Government data shows that the number of foreign visitors to Petra quadrupled in the past year to 670,000.

Petra is sometimes closed to visitors due to heavy rain, but the authorities have not announced any planned closures for the week ahead.