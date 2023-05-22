US 'deeply troubled' by Israeli order on West Bank settler outpost

The US State Department said on Sunday it was "deeply troubled" by an order the Israeli government allowing Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in a West Bank outpost.

The Israeli military's Central Command chief signed an order on Thursday that allows Israelis to enter the Homesh outpost area, the Times of Israel reported.

It paves the way for a formal settlement to be built there.

"We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s order that allows its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, which according to Israeli law was illegally built on private Palestinian land," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The State Department has urged Israel not avoid actions - including formalising settler outposts- that could escalate tensions with Palestinians.#

It has in the past warned Israel against outposts in Homesh.

The order is inconsistent with Israeli government commitments made in 2004 and more recently to officials in Joe Biden's administration, Mr Miller said.

Israel's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the order in question was intended to allow Israelis to keep attending an existing religious school in Homesh.

The official said the government has no intention of rebuilding the settlement or allowing Israeli presence on private Palestinian land.

It comes after months of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians that have tested ties between Washington and its main ally in the Middle East.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, part of a far-right government that came to power in December, visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam.

He declared Israel was "in charge" of the site.

Mr Miller said the US was concerned about the "provocative visit" and "accompanying inflammatory rhetoric."

"This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity," he said.

With reporting from Reuters