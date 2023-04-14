Israel ends probe into fatal shooting of Arab man near Al Aqsa Mosque

Israel's State Prosecutors Office said it has closed an investigation into the police shooting of an Arab man near Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque two weeks ago.

The investigation by the Police Internal Investigations Department was closed because of “the lack of an offence,” the state attorney's office said on Thursday.

It said there was “clear, direct and concrete evidence that no crime was committed” by the officers.

READ MORE israeli-arab-shot-dead-at-al-aqsa-after-allegedly-attempting-to-grab-policemans-gun/

Police said they acted in self-defence after Mohammed Elasibi, 26, grabbed an officer's gun and fired at personnel.

The family dispute this version of events, however, accusing the police of carrying out a “cold-blooded killing.”

The case has caused a great deal of contention, with witnesses largely disputing accounts from the police and questioning why they have not released CCTV footage of the incident.

Politician Aida Touma-Sliman, of the Hadash-Ta'al party, accused authorities of ignoring “cameras which surprisingly disappeared.”

Police maintained that no cameras captured the killing. They later released a report that said Elasibi’s DNA was found on a police firearm.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the decision to close the investigation.

Mr Ben-Gvir said it was “good that the prosecution accepted the testimony of the brave police officers who neutralised a terrorist attempting an attack” at the site.

Elasibi’s family say he was an innocent medical student with no history of radical views.

After the killing, Israel's Arab community launched a one-day general strike in protest.

Israeli police attack worshippers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque — in pictures