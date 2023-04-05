Algeria recovers rare Islamic manuscript from France

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that authorities have been able to recover a rare, 17th-century Islamic manuscript that was seized by France during the colonial period.

The manuscript dates back to 1659 and was seized by France in 1842.

It is believed to have been taken by the French army after an attack on Sufi Islamic scholar and resistance leader Emir Abdelkader El Hassani in the Ouarsenis mountains in north-west Algeria.

The ministry said in a statement that “the recovery of this manuscript has great historical value and symbolism”. No details on the exact content of the literature were released.

The statement also thanked Algerian President, Abdelmajid Tebboune, officials and Algerians living abroad who campaigned for the recovery of the historical piece, which had been in the process of being prepared for auction in France.

“The recovery of this manuscript and its repatriation to the country are part of the tireless efforts and continuous steps of authorities … that seek to recover all the looted Algerian heritage, out of concern for preserving and safeguarding the national memory,” authorities said.

France colonised Algeria between 1830 and 1962. During that period, French authorities are said to have plundered different antiques and symbols of Algerian heritage.

Algeria continues to seek the recovery of all heritage items that are on display in museums across France as part of a diplomatic effort to hold Paris accountable for its colonial legacy.