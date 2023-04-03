Roadside bomb hits bus in Syria, wounding 16

Sixteen people have been wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Daraa governorate, Syria, state media said on Monday.

The attack reportedly happened on a bridge at the Nasib border crossing with Jordan, and targeted government border customs workers.

"Sixteen employees of the joint Syrian-Jordanian duty free zone were injured after terrorists planted an explosive device near the bus they were on," state news agency SANA said.

The attack took place "near the Saida bridge on the Damascus-Amman highway," an area in Syria's Daraa province, SANA said.

Originally one of the first governorates to rise up against the rule of Bashar Al Assad in 2011, Daraa saw heavy fighting during the 12-year-long conflict.

A series of deals between the Syrian government and rebel groups saw many fighters and their families moved to the north of the country, but a simmering insurgency remains, particularly in rural parts of the governorate.

ISIS, whose third leader was killed in Daraa in October, sometimes claims responsibility for attacks in the region. The governorate is significantly more secure than the north of the country however, where Idlib governorate, which is under the control of a group formerly linked to Al Qaeda, still experiences sporadic violence and government shelling, despite a major earthquake which struck the north of the country in February, killing 5,000.

Monday's attack comes one day after a rare car bombing rocked the capital Damascus, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.

On January 30, a bomb attack on a bus carrying Syrian police wounded 15 officers in Daraa province, which is mostly controlled by Syrian government forces and former rebels who have reached understandings with the regime.

The Syrian war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful anti-government protests, and escalated into a deadly armed conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global terrorists.

More than half a million people have been killed and around half of Syria's pre-war population has been forced from their homes.