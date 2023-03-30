Turkish Parliament approves Finland's Nato membership bid

Turkey's Parliament on Thursday approved Finland's bid to join Nato, after months of negotiations.

All 276 politicians present voted in favour of Finland’s bid.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed the bid this month and now Finland is only a few technical steps away from officially joining the world's strongest military alliance.

Finland and Sweden launched bids to join in May, ending decades of military non-alignment, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the threat of Nato expanding into Ukraine as one of his main reasons for the invasion.

While western powers supported Sweden and Finland's efforts to join and accepted their applications in June, Turkey and Hungary stalled the ratification process required from all Nato members.

Ankara has taken particular issue with Sweden, claiming it harbours Kurdish militants regarded by Turkey as terrorists.

Mr Erdogan has demanded Stockholm return terror suspects and has threatened to approve only Finland's bid for Nato membership.

Prospects dimmed further after Turkey hit out at Sweden when far-right figures burnt Qurans outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm this year.

Hungary approved Finland's bid on Monday and is expected to vote for Sweden before the summer break in June.

On Wednesday, it said Sweden must "face the music" and address grievances over criticism of the government before Budapest would lift its veto.