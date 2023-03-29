Syria's Al Assad appoints new oil minister in Cabinet reshuffle

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad has named five new ministers, including a minister of oil, in a cabinet reshuffle, according to state media.

Hassan Kaddour replaces Bassam Touma as oil minister, official news agency Sana said on Wednesday.

The four other ministers are minister of internal trade and consumer protection, minister of industry, minister of social affairs and labour and a minister of state, according to the report.

The conflict in Syria, which has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers, has continued into a second decade, although fighting has cooled.

With backing from Russia and Iran, the Assad government has recovered most of Syria's territory. Turkish-backed opposition fighters still control areas along the border, where small contingents of Turkish soldiers are still present.

Militant rebels also control a pocket in the north-west of Idlib governorate, and Kurdish fighters backed by the US control a territory near the Turkish border.

The US does not support countries re-establishing ties with Mr Al Assad. It has joined forces with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which includes the YPG militia, in fighting ISIS in the country.

The country is also recovering from a 7.8-magnitude tremor that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, killing more than 48,000 in Turkey and almost 6,000 in Syria, mostly in areas under control of rebel groups.