Lebanon central bank announces 'open' sale of dollars at rate of 90,000

Lebanon's central bank on Tuesday said it would sell unlimited US dollars at a discounted rate of 90,000 liras in yet another bid to prop up the failing currency by the embattled financial institution.

The central bank's announcement came after the currency plummeted to an unprecedented 140,000 Lebanese pounds to the greenback by midday on Tuesday, having devalued by 20,000 almost overnight.

“The Banque du Liban (BDL) announces an open and continuous process to buy Lebanese banknotes and sell dollars for cash at an exchange rate of 90,000 [pounds] for every dollar,” Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said.

READ MORE Lebanese lira bounces back as regulator improves Sayrafa exchange rate

The public can exchange Lebanese pounds through banks or “category A” money exchangers, and will receive dollars within three days.

“Banks that return from their strike can participate in this process,” the statement added.

Lebanon's commercial banks began an open-ended strike in February to protest against a number of legal actions taken against them.

One of these involved Mount Lebanon public prosecutor Ghada Aoun announcing money-laundering charges against senior officials of several banks and another included judgments by the Court of Cassation against Fransabank in favour of two depositors seeking access to their foreign currency deposits.

But this measure only applies to Lebanese citizens with bank accounts, a BDL source clarified to The National.

Following the central bank's announcement, the Lebanese pound recouped some value, trading at 105,000 to the dollar by afternoon.