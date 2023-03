Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday reshuffled the Cabinet, replacing the country's foreign minister, the Presidency announced.

Ahmed Attaf was named Foreign Minister, taking over from Ramtane Lamamra, the Presidency said.

Tayeb Zitouni replaced Kamel Rezig as Minister of Trade and Export Promotion.

The interior minister remained unchanged.

