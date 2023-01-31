Sudan releases man found guilty of killing US diplomat John Granville

A Sudanese man who faced the death penalty for killing an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday.

Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty of killing John Granville, was released by Sudan's high court two years after a financial settlement was reached between its government and Mr Granville's family, his brother said.

READ MORE Sudan state of emergency declared after four killed in shooting

The US State Department said it was aware of reports of Abuzeid's release.

"Our embassy is engaging government officials to obtain more information. We call for full accountability for the murders of John Granville and his Sudanese colleague Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama," a State Department representative said.

It said Abuzeid remains listed as a global terrorist by Washington. He has been so designated since 2013.

Mr Granville and Mr Rahama were both employees of the US Agency for International Development. They were killed by gunmen in Khartoum in 2008.