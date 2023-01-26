Ethiopia's Prime Minister in Sudan for talks with Al Burhan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Khartoum on Thursday for talks with Sudan's leaders amid speculation that Addis Ababa might be preparing to mediate between Sudanese military rulers and civilian politicians to end the country's long-running political crisis.

The ruling military-led Sovereign Council said Mr Abiy's one-day visit will include talks with military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on bilateral relations. The Ethiopian leader will also meet representatives of several political forces to “familiarise himself with political developments,” said the statement.

His talks with Gen Al Burhan took place at Khartoum's Nile-side Republican Palace.

On the Ethiopian leader's schedule of appointments are meetings with leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a major pro-democracy coalition, as well as other political stakeholders.

Sudan's fragile democratic transition was derailed when Gen Al Burhan seized power in a coup he led in October 2021, plunging the country into an economic and political crises.

The generals and the FFC reached a preliminary deal on resolving Sudan's political crisis last month, but they left several key issues unresolved pending further talks, which began earlier this month.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, right, alongside Sudan's Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan at Khartoum Airport during a welcome ceremony. AFP

The December deal provided for the military to quit politics and for a civilian prime minister to lead the country for 24 months until elections are held.

It was Mr Abiy that led an African Union mediation in 2019 that produced a military-civilian administration in August 2019, four months after longtime dictator Omar Al Bashir was overthrown. That transitional administration was toppled by Gen Al Burhan in his 2021 coup.