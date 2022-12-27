At least 16 killed in Sudan bus crash

Police say at least 19 injured in collision with parked lorry

Roads in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan's capital, are in a poor state of repair. AFP
Dec 27, 2022
A passenger bus hit a parked lorry in the Sudanesecity of Omdurman early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, police said.

The accident happened after the bus swerved off the road in the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, they said.

At least 19 people were injured in the accident.

The bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital North Darfur province. The injured were taken by ambulance to Omdurman hospital.

There was no indication of what caused the bus to swerve.

Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents in the impoverished African country.

Updated: December 27, 2022, 11:14 AM
