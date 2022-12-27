At least 16 killed in Sudan bus crash

A passenger bus hit a parked lorry in the Sudanesecity of Omdurman early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, police said.

The accident happened after the bus swerved off the road in the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, they said.

At least 19 people were injured in the accident.

The bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital North Darfur province. The injured were taken by ambulance to Omdurman hospital.

READ MORE Sudan floods leave trail of destruction, with victims struggling to recover

There was no indication of what caused the bus to swerve.

Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents in the impoverished African country.