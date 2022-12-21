Tunisia raises price of drinking water by up to 23 per cent

The Tunisian government has raised the price of drinking water by up to 23 per cent, the official gazette said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to reduce subsidies to qualify for International Monetary Fund help.

Tunisia, which has a shortage of water after years of drought, is under pressure from the IMF to cut government subsidies, including of energy, food and water, to qualify for a recovery package the country needs to save public finances from collapse.

The price of water will be unchanged for small consumers, and the highest increase is for tourist facilities, for which the price per cubic metre has increased by 23 per cent to 1.990 dinars ($0.63).

Big consumers also will pay more. Those whose consumption exceeds 40 cubic metres face a 15 per cent increase to 1.830 dinars and consumers of between 70 and 100 cubic metres per quarter will pay 17 per cent more to 0.930 dinars with immediate effect.

Tunisia has launched water desalination plants to try to make up for the country's lack of dams and the impact of climate change.

The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the EU, has approved a €220 million loan ($233 million) for Tunisia, including €150 million in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday.

Tunisia is in a deep financial crisis which has resulted in a shortage of many food commodities in recent weeks. Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyes Hamza said the loan will help Tunisia to regularly supply soft wheat.

There are widespread shortages of sugar, cooking oil, milk and butter, coffee, tobacco and bottled water, with the situation seeming worse in poorer regions far from the capital, reports say.