Four oil tankers to pass through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait as logjam eases

Turkey will allow four tankers bearing some 475,000 tonnes of crude oil to cross the Bosphorus Strait on Monday, starting to ease a logjam that left millions of barrels of oil waiting to enter one of the world's most important transit routes and pitted Ankara against several countries.

Ankara confirmed the intended passage of the tankers in a notice on Sunday from the national maritime authority.

It initially confirmed one Russian tanker had provided the required insurance documents and would transit south through the strait on Monday.

Millions of barrels of oil, mostly Kazakh crude, were stuck waiting to enter the vital shipping route as Turkey insisted on evidence of full insurance to pass through, a measure introduced just before a western price cap on Russian oil.

Analysts warned the logjam could spark a “major geopolitical crisis” as western states and Kazakhstan urged Ankara to ease its measures and allow the tankers to pass through. The pressure was rebuffed by Turkey, which insisted it needed time to complete the “routine checks” and check transiting ships were not violating new sanctions on Russian oil.

Five tankers were removed from the Dardanelles Strait further south after failing to meet the insurance requirements, the maritime authority added on Sunday.

Twenty-seven tankers were waiting to cross the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits on Saturday, reduced to 19 on Sunday.

Oil analysts warned the logjam was pitting Turkey against the EU and Astana, which had a large number of vessels affected by the measure.

The EU, G7 and Australia introduced a $60 oil price cap on Russian crude earlier this month, which also prevents insurers from covering tankers transporting Russian oil priced above the new cap.