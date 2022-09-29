Sudan's powerful Resistance Committees publish political blueprint to end crisis

One of Sudan’s most powerful pro-democracy movements issued on Wednesday a 40-page political blueprint for the resumption of the country’s democratic transition, which was derailed when the military seized power in a coup last year.

The document by the Resistance Committees, which have spearheaded opposition to the ruling generals since the October 25 coup, envisions no active political role for the military in the transitional period and beyond.

The document is open to change, said the committees, which also called on other pro-democracy groups to rally behind it.

“We in the Resistance Committees are convinced that the basis for resistance must be rooted in clear goals and programs that guide revolutionary action,” said a statement by the committees.

It said the document, formally called “The Revolutionary Charter to Establish People’s Power,” represented views garnered from all four corners of the vast Afro-Arab nation.

“With this charter we restore the power hijacked from the people,” it said.

Sudan's military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AP

The document, given its uncompromisingly critical view of the military and its role going forward, is unlikely to provide a way out of the political crisis crippling Sudan since army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan seized power last October.

It underlines the huge gap separating the military and the pro-democracy movement, which insists on the army removing itself entirely from politics and on placing it under civilian oversight.

Ominously, the hardline approach adopted by the committees in the document could mean the group would continue its street protests if a deal is reached by the military and other, less radical pro-democracy groups.

It also constitutes the latest attempt by a pro-democracy or independent group to lay out a roadmap for Sudan’s democratic transition after its derailment by the coup.

Sudan's lawyers’ union recently published a political roadmap of its own. The Forces for Freedom and Change, or FFC, a key pro-democracy alliance, has also come up with several documents spelling out its vision for an end to the crisis.

A vegetable vendor sells green chilli peppers at the Al-Khaimah market in Khartoum's Arkawit district. Food prices in Sudan have risen sharply in recent months, with the country burdened by a triple-digit inflation. AFP

Sudan’s political deadlock has been compounded by the worst economic crisis in living memory, with triple-digit inflation and a soaring fuel and food import bill. Destructive flooding in several parts of Sudan has deepened the crisis.

The situation has been made worse by the use of deadly force against street protesters since the coup. At least 117 protesters have been killed by security forces and another 6,000 injured since anti-military rallies began in Khartoum and across much of Sudan since last October.

The West, which has suspended billions of dollars' worth of aid to Sudan since the coup, has repeatedly renounced the use of deadly force by security forces. The military said it was investigating the killing of protesters, but is yet to publicise the findings.

The Resistance Committees’ charter used scathingly tough language on the military and repeated that the army, along with the police, security and intelligence agencies must be placed under civilian oversight and subjected to restructuring supervised by the executive, the judiciary and legislature.

“The Sudanese army is an institution conceived to be a tool of colonial rule in the past and present,” said the charter. “Delaying the confrontation with the junta deepens and perpetuates the problem of state violence,” it added.

It said a power-sharing agreement reached in 2019 between the military and the FFC allowed the military to take advantage of national economic resources and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, RSF, to morph into a “developed socio-economic institution both technically and logistically.”

The RSF is rooted in a militia that fought on the government’s side against ethnic African rebels in the western Darfur region in the 2000s. It’s accused of committing gross human violations in Darfur during that civil war.

Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. AFP

RSF commander, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, is reported to be resisting the assimilation of his men into the armed forces. Gen Dagalo is also Gen Al Burhan’s deputy on the ruling, military-led Sovereign Council.

The committees’ charter calls for the repeal of all legislation limiting freedoms or encroaching on women’s rights. It proposes a “revolutionary” legislature of 2,398 members to temporarily take the reins of power immediately after the military steps down.

The document also has provisions for a transitional legislature, a mechanism for drafting a constitution and a transitional government.