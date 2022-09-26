Yusuf Al Qaradawi: Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader dies at age 96

Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf Al Qaradawi has died at the age of 96, his official website and Twitter account announced on Monday.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Al Qaradawi has reportedly dealt with poor health for years.

He was a controversial figure who landed on the terror lists of several Arab countries for his incitement of terrorism over the years. He supported suicide bombings and other attacks by Palestinians against Israel and also voiced support for the Iraqi insurgency that erupted after the US-led invasion of 2003.

He was sentenced to death by an Egyptian court in absentia in 2015 along with other Egyptians affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in a case relating to a 2011 mass jail break.

He was also banned in several countries, including France and the UK since 2012, after advocating for suicide bomb attacks against Israelis.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt have also labeleled him a terrorist over his support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Al Qaradawi was the former president of International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), a union that union was formed in 2004 mostly by clerics belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood. Al Qaradawi would go on to lead the IUMS for 14 years before he was succeeded by Ahmed Raissouni, who resigned this year following controversial statements he made.

Members of the union also include Saudi cleric Salman Al Awdah, who was arrested by Saudi authorities in September 2017, as well as Tunisian Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the pro-Muslim Brotherhood Ennahda party.