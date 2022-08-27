Civilian casualties as Libyan armed groups clash in central Tripoli

Fresh clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, Libya's capital, have caused civilian casualties, the Libyan Health Ministry said.

The fighting that began on Friday night took place in city centre, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry said it was receiving pleas from residents trapped by the fighting for safe corridors to get out of the area.

Armed groups have mobilised around the capital in recent weeks amid a political standoff for control of Libya's government.

Read More Tripoli rocked by fighting as rival Libyan PMs vie for power

Pictures and video shared online showed military vehicles speeding through the streets, fighters shooting and residents trying to douse fires.

“This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening,” Abdulmenam Salem, a resident of central Tripoli, told Reuters. “We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It's a terrible feeling.”

The Health Ministry of the Government of National Unity asked for donations of all blood types to save the lives of those injured in the clashes.

It did not mention the number of those injured in the fighting.

News agency Lana said actor Mustafa Baraka had been killed in one of the neighborhoods hit by fighting, sparking anger and mourning on social media.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was “deeply concerned” about armed clashes, including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling of neighbourhoods in Tripoli.

“The UN calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminds all parties of their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects,” the mission said on Twitter.

It demanded that all parties refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence.

1/3 The United Nations in Libya is deeply concerned about ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods in Tripoli, reportedly causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian facilities including hospitals. pic.twitter.com/otrlpaQxKZ — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) August 27, 2022

The US embassy in Tripoli said that that Washington was “very concerned about violent clashes in Tripoli with reports of civilian casualties and property destruction.

“We stand with the Libyan people in calling for peaceful dialogue.”

On Saturday, US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland said that he met the head of Libya's Presidential Council Mohammed Al Menfi on Friday, and they discussed the importance of avoiding violent clashes in Tripoli and the need for de-escalation.

1/2 Amb. Norland: "PC President Menfi and I discussed yesterday the importance of avoiding violent clashes in #Tripoli and the need for de-escalation. #Libya pic.twitter.com/mIvuAKj0OF — U.S. Embassy - Libya (@USEmbassyLibya) August 27, 2022

“We agreed on the urgent need to finalise a constitutional basis and move towards elections, and also on the importance of taking steps to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of Libyan oil revenue,” Mr Norland said on Twitter.

Oil-rich Libya has been wracked by conflict since a Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The main Libyan standoff pits the Government of National Unity in Tripoli under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah against a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, which is backed by the eastern-based parliament.

The UN mission in the country gave a warning this week against any attempt to resolve the dispute through violence.