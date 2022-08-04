Iran arrests ISIS-linked militants suspected of plotting attacks on religious gatherings

Iran has arrested 10 militants it says are linked to ISIS and who are suspected of planning attacks on religious gatherings, the country's intelligence ministry said on Thursday.

The militants were found with explosive equipment, communication devices and weapons, the ministry said.

The arrests were carried out over the past three days in two locations in western and southern Iran.

Two intelligence agents were wounded in an exchange of fire during the arrests, the ministry said. It did not specify where or when the violence took place.

The ministry said the militants were planning to attack religious processions during the Islamic month of Muharram, which started on July 30.

Shiite Muslims mark the month with religious chants and collective meals.