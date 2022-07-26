Algeria supports Syria's return to Arab League

Algeria’s foreign minister expressed his country's support for Syria's return to the Arab League during a visit to Damascus on Monday.

Syria, now in its 12th year of civil war, was suspended from the 22-member group after the conflict broke out in 2011 and President Bashar Al Assad's violent crackdown on protests.

“Syria’s absence from the Arab League harms co-operation between Arab countries,” said Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra at a news conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

“Syria is co-ordinating with Algeria and several Arab countries to revisit the status of Syria’s membership in the league," Mr Mekdad said.

The civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and left large parts of Syria destroyed.

Expand Autoplay A Syrian child, displaced with their family from Deir Ezzor, plays with her doll inside the damaged building where she is living in Syria's northern city of Raqqa. All photos: AFP

But with Mr Assad regaining control over most of the country, thanks to military assistance from allies Iran and Russia, Arab countries have inched towards restoring ties, most notably the UAE and Bahrain.

In October, Jordan's King Abdullah II received a call from Mr Assad, the first between the two leaders in a decade.

READ MORE Children killed by Russian Syria strikes as Israel hits Damascus, says Observatory

Algeria will host the 2022 Arab League summit in November, and the Assad government in Damascus is eager to continue rekindling regional diplomatic relations.

Mr Lamamra also met Mr Assad and delivered a letter from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboun.