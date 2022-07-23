Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole

An Israeli couple have been placed under house arrest after the death of a man, 30, who was sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of a swimming pool during a party.

The party took place at the villa of the man and woman, both in their 60s.

The couple were arrested on Thursday night, on suspicion of causing death by negligence, police said.

Sinkhole opens up in the bottom of a swimming pool in Israel. Reports say one man was sucked in and died.pic.twitter.com/VBQbVrJnyp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 21, 2022

An Israeli court decided to release them on Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.

The incident happened during the private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40 kilometres south-east of the city of Tel Aviv.

Videos show floaties and water being sucked to the bottom, at the centre of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout in Hebrew.

A man approaches the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.

Police said the deceased was found following a search in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.

Israeli firemen and rescuers work in a sinkhole formed in a swimming pool in Karmi Yosef, Israel, on Thursday. Israel Fire and Rescue Services/AP

Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported that the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.