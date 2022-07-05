Opposition suspicious of Al Burhan's proposals to end Sudan's political crisis

Proposals by Sudan’s military ruler to end the country’s crippling political crisis were dismissed on Tuesday by opposition groups as another attempt by generals to maintain their grip on power.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan announced on Monday that the military was withdrawing from negotiations with the opposition, leaving political and revolutionary forces alone to find a way out of the crisis.

He called on those left to immediately begin a dialogue and come to an agreement on the country’s political future, eventually forming a civilian-led government of independent technocrats that takes charge of the country through a democratic transitional period.

The proposals by Gen Al Burhan, delivered in a televised address to the nation, appeared to give the impression that the military was finally caving in to demands by the pro-democracy movement to quit politics.

Yasser Irman, a veteran opposition figure who is now a spokesman for one of the key pro-democracy groups, said the plan may in part be designed to counter the revival of street activism that began on Thursday, when tens of thousands took to the streets in Khartoum.

“They are meant to undermine the popular eruption of the past few days and the restoration of the December revolution’s energy,” he told The National, alluding to the successful 2018-19 uprising against longtime dictator Omar Al Bashir.

“His address appears to portray the crisis as one among politicians and that it has nothing to do with the military or the coup.”

The announcement looks unlikely to bring an end to the protests that have been taking place nearly every day since Gen Al Burhan seized power last October, a power grab that derailed an already shaky transition after the 2019 ousting of Al Bashir.

On Tuesday, security forces attempted to break up small sit-in protests at several districts in Khartoum, including one that is not far from the centre of the city. Witnesses said the security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to try and disperse the protesters, who stood their ground.

The sit-ins began after security forces killed nine protesters during anti-military rallies last Thursday, taking to 114 the number of fatalities since the coup. About 6,000 others have been injured.

Scant details of plans for Sudan's future

Under Gen Al Burhan's plan, a supreme council of the armed forces will be formed to take care of security and defence issues, carrying out its mandate in co-ordination with the government.

He gave little further details on the boundaries of the power of the military going forward and did not appear to plan to place the military and security forces under civilian review. He also appeared to link the dissolution of the ruling Sovereign Council he chairs to the formation of the government, effectively making it subject to his approval.

The impact of his announcement may be small, as the negotiations from which the military is withdrawing amount to just one procedural session after which they were indefinitely postponed after the opposition boycotted them.

The negotiations were facilitated by the UN, African Union and the regional IGAD group. The trio later said they would not be of any use if the opposition continued to stay away.

“The aim of the proposals appears to be creating a climate of confusion for everyone while absolving Al Burhan and the military from any responsibility. Many are at loss now over what the man really wants,” said Sudanese political analyst Moussa Hamed.

Life, meanwhile, appeared to be back to normal in Khartoum on Tuesday, with more vehicles and pedestrians on the streets than in the past several days, when the city was gripped by apprehension following Thursday’s deadly protests.

Significantly, Gen Al Burhan on Tuesday flew to Kenya to attend a meeting of the regional IGAD group, giving the impression of business as usual at a time when Sudan appears engulfed by crisis.