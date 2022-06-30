Ukraine cuts ties with Syria after it recognises separatist republics as independent

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has cut diplomatic ties with Syria after it recognised the independence of two Russian-backed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

The breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which Moscow recognised as independent in February, are in the Donbas region, an area at the centre of Russia's invasion.

Syria on Wednesday became the first country after Russia to recognise the separatist regions as independent.

"There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria," Mr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on Telegram.

The sanctions pressure against Syria "will be even greater", he said.

He described the move by Damascus as a "worthless story".

The government of President Bashar Al Assad has since 2015 been heavily backed by Russia in the Syrian civil war.

In 2018, Georgia cut ties with Syria after it recognised the Russia-backed breakaway states of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia are internationally recognised as part of Georgia, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Russia and a handful of other countries recognise their independence.