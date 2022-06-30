Sudanese security forces kill 5 as tens of thousands protest against military rule

The Sudanese security forces on Thursday shot dead five protesters as large crowds thought to number in the tens of thousands took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum.

The protesters were demonstrating against the military’s seizure of power last October.

In central Khartoum, police used tear gas and water cannon to keep people from marching towards the Republican Palace in the heart of the city, according to witnesses.

In Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, police used tear gas and live fire to stop protesters from crossing bridges on the Nile to reach Khartoum.

Expand Autoplay Sudanese protesters rally in Kartoum against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings. AFP

The protests mark the anniversary of the 1989 coup that brought now-ousted leader Omar Al Bashir to power.

They also commemorate major rallies in 2019 against the generals who seized power after removing Al Bashir and who ordered the violent break-up on June 3 of a sit-in encampment outside the armed forces’ headquarters in Khartoum.

Late on Wednesday, the authorities closed off the Nile bridges linking Khartoum with Omdurman and Bahri, another city to the north. Early on Thursday, they cut internet and phone access in a bid to reduce the organisers’ ability to mobilise.

Some of Thursday's protesters carried banners calling for justice for those killed in previous demonstrations — a total of 108 fatalities after Thursday’s deaths.

Read more Sudan reprimands UN envoy over call for security forces to show restraint

Other protesters chanted, "Burhan, Burhan, back to the barracks and hand over your companies," a reference to army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and to the military's vast economic interests.

On Wednesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said the security forces shot dead a child during protests in Bahri. Thursday's five deaths consisted of four in Omdurman and one in Khartoum.

There were large numbers of injuries and attempts by the security forces to storm hospitals in Khartoum where people were being treated, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese authorities.

The UN's envoy in Sudan, Volker Perthes, called this week on the authorities to abide by a pledge to protect the right to peaceful assembly. "Violence against protesters will not be tolerated," he said.

Mr Perthes, whose comments earned him a reprimand at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, has been leading efforts to mediate a way out of Sudan’s political crisis. His efforts, however, have made little headway.