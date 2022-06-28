Leaders of Egypt, Oman discuss bilateral and regional issues in Muscat meeting

The leaders of Egypt and Oman on Tuesday discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues during talks they held in Muscat, the Egyptian presidency said.

It said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik discussed safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf as well as the situation in Yemen, Oman’s neighbour that has been torn by a civil war since 2015.

President El Sisi arrived in Oman on Monday at the start of a two-nation Gulf tour that will later take him to Bahrain.

Read more El Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed meet in Cairo as nations sign $7.7bn deals

The tour reflects the “special nature” of Cairo's relations with Gulf Arab nations and the level of co-operation with Bahrain and Oman, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on Monday.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on the forthcoming summit between the United States and Gulf Arab states in addition to Egypt, Iraq and Jordan,” Tuesday’s presidential statement said.

They also agreed that an enduring political settlement in Yemen was needed “to end the suffering of the Yemeni people."

“They emphasised that the security and stability of Yemen are of paramount interest in the context of the security of the Arab and Red Sea regions.”

The Egyptian leader's tour of Oman and Bahrain follows a flurry of diplomatic activity over the past week, during which he met in Egypt with the kings of Bahrain and Jordan, as well as the Saudi Crown Prince.

On Sunday, he met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, in Cairo.