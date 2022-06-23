Officials investigate deaths of two men in Egypt

Two young Egyptian men, one in the Red Sea region and another north of the capital Cairo, have taken their lives, police officials said.

The latest deaths take to three the number of young men who appear to have taken their own lives this week in Egypt, a country where suicide rates are known to be low. The country ranked 158th globally, according to World Health Organisation data on the incidence of the tragedy.

On Monday night, a young man fell to his death from the Cairo Tower, located on the upscale residential Nile island of Zamalek. An investigation into the circumstances of his death is underway.

On Wednesday, police officials said a young man drowned in the Nile in the northern delta province of Kafr El Sheikh. They said an initial investigation established that it was a case of suicide.

In the Red Sea city of Hurghada, a holiday destination for millions of local and foreign visitors, a young man died after ingesting a large number of “yet unidentified pills,” according to local officials. No other details have been released.

A university student previously fell to his death from the Cairo tower in 2019. An investigation found that the man had been experiencing psychological problems.

A leaked video of the incident caused widespread outrage at the time, with many calling it insensitive.