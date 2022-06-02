One killed after Israeli army demolition operation near Jenin

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid in the north of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night, after the Israeli army carried out an operation in the village of Yabad near Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the victim died after arriving at a hospital in Jenin in a critical condition, having been “shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh”.

The Israeli army said it carried out an operation in Yabad to demolish the home of Diaa Armashah, 27, who security forces accuse of killing five people in a gun attack in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv, in March.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that six Palestinians were injured in the Israeli raid.

The army said it informed the Armashah family on April 17 of the demolition order.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of those it blames for attacks on its people.

The practice has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment, although Israel insists it deters attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers shot dead Ghofran Warasnah, 31, near Hebron after she advanced towards soldiers with a knife, the army said.

Palestinians check damage to a building after the Israeli army demolished a house in the West Bank. EPA

It said “an assailant armed with a knife advanced towards an IDF [Israel Defence Forces] soldier who was conducting routine security activity”.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians, have been killed in attacks since late March.

Security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and the West Bank, particularly in the northern district of Jenin.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the same period, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot while covering a raid in Jenin.

Agencies contributed to this report.