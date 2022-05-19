US Senate confirms Barbara Leaf to lead State Department’s Middle East bureau

Barbara Leaf, the White House’s pick to head the US State Department’s Middle East bureau, was confirmed by the US Senate on Wednesday, almost a year after Republican senators had put a hold on her nomination.

The US Senate confirmed Ms Leaf as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs by a vote of 54 to 44.

Ms Leaf has been serving as the National Security Council’s senior director for the Middle East.

Congratulations to Ambassador Barbara Leaf on her Senate confirmation to be our next Assistant Secretary. She is an amazing diplomat and formidable leader and we can’t wait to get her on board. — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) May 19, 2022

Ms Leaf was also the former US envoy to the UAE.

Ms Leaf also served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for the Arabian Peninsula, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and the State Department’s first director of the office of Iranian affairs.