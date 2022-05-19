US Senate confirms Barbara Leaf to lead State Department’s Middle East bureau

She has been serving as the National Security Council’s senior director for the Middle East

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, receives condolences from Barbara Leaf, the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, in Abu Dhabi after the death of Sheikh Khalifa. AFP
Ismaeel Naar
May 19, 2022

Barbara Leaf, the White House’s pick to head the US State Department’s Middle East bureau, was confirmed by the US Senate on Wednesday, almost a year after Republican senators had put a hold on her nomination.

The US Senate confirmed Ms Leaf as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs by a vote of 54 to 44.

Ms Leaf was also the former US envoy to the UAE.

“Congratulations to Ambassador Barbara Leaf on her Senate confirmation to be our next Assistant Secretary. She is an amazing diplomat and formidable leader and we can’t wait to get her on board,” the US State Department Near Eastern Affairs tweeted.

Ms Leaf also served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for the Arabian Peninsula, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and the State Department’s first director of the office of Iranian affairs.

Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:10 AM
