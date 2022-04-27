Sudan releases former minister Khalid Omer Yousif after two-month detention

Sudan has released former minister Khalid Omer Yousif, an opponent of last year's military takeover, after more than two months in detention, his lawyer said.

"Khaled Youssef has been freed," said chief defence lawyer Hisham Al Gaily, AFP reported.

Mr Yousif was arrested on February 9, the day after taking part in talks with UN special representative Volker Perthes, as part of the international community's attempts to broker a solution to Sudan's political crisis.

A coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on October 25 derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule that had been established in the wake of longtime autocrat Omar Al Bashir's fall from power in 2019.

Mr Yousif is a leading figure in the sidelined main civilian bloc, the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Other key players remain in detention, including former ruling council member Mohamed Al Fekki and FFC spokesman Wagdi Saleh.

Mr Fekki and Mr Saleh were senior members of a committee tasked with recovering properties seized by Mr Bashir's regime.

Authorities have accused the committee of misappropriating funds that it confiscated, something its members have consistently denied.

Mr Al Burhan has pledged to release political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.

He has also promised to ease the state of emergency that has been in force since the coup.

His power grab triggered wide international condemnation and mass protests.